Will Mahama return to Ashanti region and ask for votes in 2024? - Kwamena Duncan quizzes

Politics of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The 2024 Presidential race appears to have begun as members of the two main political parties - the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress - throw gibes at one another in hope of discrediting the other in the eyes of the Ghanaian electorates.



Former President John Mahama has been lambasting the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his administration of the State.



President John Mahama, embarking on a recent 'Thank You' tour, told Ghanaians about how bad the President is doing and called for a change of government, come 2024.



He stated emphatically that the 2024 elections will be a 'do or die' affair.



“We learn from the past so we [NDC] have learned our lessons from the 2020 election. The next elections will be won or lost at the polling station . . . If otherwise, it will be a do or die affair at the polling station.



“We won’t wait for any Supreme Court, no!”, he said on Akina Radio at Techiman.



As Ex-President Mahama gingers up for the 2024 race, Kwamena Duncan wants to know how Mr. Mahama intends to convince the people of Ashanti Region to vote for him.



He slammed him (Mahama) for making disparaging remarks about Asantes describing them as ingrates.



''You go for elections in 2012. You had massive support from Ashanti Region. As President, even sitting President, you described the people of Ashanti as ingrates - that they're ungrateful to the extent that even if you construct their roads with gold, they won't acknowledge it . . . Asantes kept quite. You go back again in 2020 . . . you go to these people and your description about them is that the NDC members in Ashanti Region are treated as lepers, that people look down on them."



He asked; " . . will former President Mahama go back to the Ashanti Region and ask them to support him in 2024?''



