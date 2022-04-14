Will James Quayson face the same fate as Adamu Sekande?

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has been ordered by the Supreme Court in a 5-2 majority to abstain from any Parliamentary business and also refrain from engaging in activities pertaining to an MP.



This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku, by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP to bar him from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.



But Michael Ankomah Nimfah went to Supreme Court in January, this year for interpretation of Article 94 (2) (a), the same constitutional provision the High Court used to nullify Mr Quayson’s election on grounds that despite the judgment by the High Court, James Quayson still continued to parade himself as an MP.



The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but the appeal was struck out following his failure to file written submissions within the mandatory period.





It was in line with this that the court ruled that the embattled MP should abstain from any Parliamentary business and also refrain from engaging in activities pertaining to an MP.



But, aside from these, James Gyakye Quayson, has been slapped with charges including forgery and perjury by the Attorney-General’s Office.



The charge sheet filed at the registrar of the High Court, preferred five counts against the MP which includes deceit of public officer”, contrary to section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), forgery of passport or travel certificate, contrary to section 15(1)(b) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155), knowingly making a false statutory declaration, contrary to section 5 of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971 (Act 389) among others.



But will the embattled MP suffer the same fate as former Bawku Central MP, Adamu Sakande who faced similar charges in 2012?



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande was convicted by an Accra High Court after he was found guilty perjury and forgery.



This was after he failed to denounce UK Citizenship before contesting for the Bawku Seat.



He was subsequently jailed for 2 years but was pardoned by then-President, John Dramani Mahama on health grounds.



Speaking in an interview with the media after the Supreme Court ruling on James Gyagye Quayson, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame said there ought to be even application of the law.



He said James Gyakye Quayson must face the law like the former Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande.



“I think that there ought to be even application of the law, there ought to be an equal application of the law, the same fate that befell Adamu Sakande who was not qualified at the time that nominations were opened and we all know what happened to him,” he said.



This raises questions about whether the state, through its lawyers will pursue criminal charges against Gyagye Quayson. If that happens, this may mean that the MP will face a similar fate as the former Bawku MP, Adamu Sakande.



This however will be dependent on the determination from proceedings and whether or not the MP is found guilty o the alleged charges of forgery, and perjury among others.



Author: Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese