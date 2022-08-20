Wild reactions meet Adwoa Safo's presidency prophecy

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

A prophecy by the founder of Jelem Chapel International, Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu about Ghana’s presidential election in 2024 has received wild public reactions.



In a video of the apostle speaking to his congregation, he emphasised that the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is the spiritually acclaimed next president of Ghana.



Despite the apostle’s strong conviction in his prophecy, the public shares a contrary view.



Speaking to some traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle about the possibility of Adwoa Safo becoming Ghana’s president in 2024, a respondent told Oman Channel that he believes the prophecy will not wash.



According to him, the Dome Kwabenya MP, who was recently relieved of her post as Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, failed to live up to expectations and therefore cannot manage the presidency.



"She failed to hold her own position and had to be relieved how much more can she manage the presidency or being a running mate? How can she manage this lot of Ghanaians if she couldn't deal with a ministry which covers just a group?'' he questioned.









Another trader also called the authenticity of Apostle Owusu’s prophecy into question saying “I Alhaji L. L. Cool J, I am telling you that the pastor is a liar.”



"They are not serious prophets; they are hungry and they need money from the politicians. We Ghanaians know what is good for us so we can select our leaders, not a prophet or a man of God. These developed countries are there and they work to elect the best president. They don't talk about prophecies. United States of America is one of the best countries in the world and they don't talk about prophecy. If we want to move on and develop as a country, we need to leave this religion behind," a young man said.







