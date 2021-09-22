Wife kills husband over cheating

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Esi Arthur, a 32-year-old trader, has been arrested by the Agona Swedru District Police Command for allegedly killing her husband Francis Anthony, 44, at Gomoa Akropong in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region over cheating.



According to the father of the deceased, Ebenezer Anthony Nyansor, Esi has constantly been threatening to kill his son for having a child outside their marriage without her notice.



He said, “but we thought it was a joke until it came to reality. She hit my son’s head twice with 4/4 wood. He died instantly.”



The suspect denied the allegations but later told the police her involvement in the case.



Meanwhile, the deceased younger brothers, friends, and family have besieged Agona Swedru District Police Command demanding the release of the suspect so they lynch her.



The incident occurred Wednesday, Sept 22nd morning around 11:45 am.



The body has been deposited at Winneba Special and Trauma Special Hospital for presentation and autopsy.



