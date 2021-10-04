Wife in police grip for allegedly beheading husband

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A woman has been arrested by the police on suspicion of beheading her husband.



The homicide happened at My God Village at Tei Glover, a farming Community near Akyem Bosuso in Fanteakwa South District in Eastern Region apparently after a misunderstanding between the couple.



Twenty-seven-year-old Rachel Tetteh is in custody assisting the police with investigations into the murder.



The body of her 35-year-old husband, Lartey Daniel, has been deposited at the Akyem Tafo Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The suspect, allegedly, trailed the husband to the farm, overpowered and decapitated him with a machete at about 7:30 am on Sunday, 3 October 2021.



The police rushed to the scene to do all the necessary information gathering after the case was reported to the post.