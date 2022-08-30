Widow seeks justice for murdered husband

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A widow, Sheriffa Alhassan is seeking justice for her husband who was murdered in cold blood.



She says the demise of her husband has left her to shoulder the burden of their five children alone which she struggles to do.



She said her husband who was a private security man was stabbed and dumped around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra where he worked.



In an interview with crimecheckghana.org, Madam Alhassan said it has been almost five years since her husband was gruesomely murdered but the assailant has not been apprehended.



“On the day he was killed, my husband went out to buy an item but kept long. I informed his brother about it so we decided to follow up but we did not find him until a rigorous three days search. We found his lifeless body lying somewhere in the neighbourhood. I want the perpetrator to be brought to book,” she demanded.



Madam Alhassan said her husband was murdered days after one of his colleagues at work threatened him that “you would see. This is just the tip of the iceberg.’



She said since the demise of her husband, she and the children have been starving.



She says she has to wash dishes for her sister who is a food vendor for Twenty Ghana cedis aside from selling roast groundnut at Circle to be able to provide for the needs of her children.



“I cannot afford to rent so I live in a kiosk. I want to be able to see my children through school because I never attended one. I am pleading with the general public to come to my aid,” she appealed.



This is part of the Crime Check Foundation’s Charity Series in its efforts to support struggling individuals and families.



Kindly contact 0242074276 via call or WhatsApp to contribute to supporting Madam Alhassan and her children.



