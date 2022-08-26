Widow carrying two-year-old hepatitis ‘pregnancy’ begs for help

Regional News of Friday, 26 August 2022

A 40-year-old widow, Yaa Agyeiwaa has carried a protruded stomach for almost twenty-four (24) months that is slowly drawing out her last breath.



According to madam Agyeiwaa doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital diagnosed her of hepatitis, claiming she contracted it from her father.



Her predicament, she said has given her neighbours a subject to talk about



The mother of two said she has lost her trade due to the sickness and has been unable to afford drugs prescribed for her by doctors.



She said her stomach continues to protrude as getting medical treatment delayed because of financial difficulties.



In a video she sent to Crime Check Foundation (CCF), she was wailing out of pain and asked for support to enable her to undergo further medical treatment to avert her passing.



“I have undergone several tests and diagnostic scans but I don’t have money to buy drugs prescribed for me. I am dying slowly. I need support to undergo medical treatment. My stomach continues to grow big and it is very hurting. Please come to my aid,” she appealed as she sobbed.



Narrating to crimecheckghana.org how her predicament started, madam Agyeiwaa said weeks after the burial of her deceased father, her feet started to swell.



She said aside that she intermittently fell unconscious, and then her belly also began to protrude.



The cause of her ailment, she said, was not realized until doctors learned that her father’s disease was passed to her when they interrogated her on what killed her late father.



“I cared for my sick dad before he passed on. So when I told the doctors about it they realized I got the disease while I was caring for him. Few weeks after his burial, I started seeing symptoms of the disease,” she recounted.



Madam Agyeiwaa says she has been abandoned by her relatives and if not for her friend who accommodated her in her single room, she and her children would have been homeless and starved to death.



