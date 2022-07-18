Wiaga Mutiensa bridge collapsed, students and commuters stranded

Regional News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh

The main bridge in Wiaga Mutiensa in the Builsa north Municipality of the Upper East region that connects adjoining communities such as Zuedem, Kpalinsa and Tankansa to Wiaga township has finally collapsed during Sunday dawn rains leaving many commuters and students stranded.



This bridge is the main transport way for many commuters and school children. The bridge collapsed due to the heavy rains that made the gutter overflow and destroyed the bridge.



The bridge has posed many dangers to the citizens of the community and also has frightened the people because of the bad state of it.



The people of Mutiensa Community had lamented over the bad state of the footbridge since the beginning of the year but yet still no response has been received from those in authority.



Many school children and teachers were stranded this morning because the bridge had totally collapsed leaving nowhere for them to pass on. The school children and commuters had to find means to cross the gutter to commence their daily routines.



The school children had to walk a long distance just to get to the other side of the gutter to attend to their various schools.



The bridge had totally collapsed and the people of the community had to block the entrance of the bridge to block people from walking on it because it’s now a death trap.