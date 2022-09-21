Why wife of Kwame Nkrumah’s minister collapses whenever she shakes hands with Nkrumah’s first son

General News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For the lot who adore Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, their connection with the man who led Ghana’s independence goes beyond ideologies.



According to the first son of Nkrumah, Onsy Nkrumah, there is a spiritual connection for some Nkrumaists which manifests years after the passing of the Pan-Africanist.



In a recent interview with Captain Smart, Onsy Nkrumah shared one of such instances where his father’s spirit would manifest anytime he met and shook hands with the wife of one of the ministers who served in his father’s government.



“I feel his presence wherever I go. The spirit is there… When people prophesy over me or recognise him in me. People from the first republic, when we come across each other, I will not mention names but there is a wife of one of the ministers of the first republic, every time she would meet me or shake hands with me, she would collapse and faint,” he disclosed.



According to Onsy, the cause of the incident was explained to him by his father’s appointee who told him that his wife always had a spiritual manifestation any time she came across something connected with his father.



“I stopped obviously shaking hands with her. Her husband told me ‘my wife is still in love with your dad. That is why anytime she comes across anything connected with him...” he said.



Speaking in the interview conducted ahead of the 113th birth anniversary of his late father, Onsy maintained that Dr Kwame Nkrumah is the founder of Ghana.



His insistence is on the back of the raging public debate by some critics who have over the years challenged the legitimacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah being tagged as the founder of Ghana.



He emphasised that Africa would have turned out differently if his father who believed in the unity of the continent were to be alive.



“I miss the fact that if he was here Africa would look different and people would try to shape up in a different way. But hopefully, there is enough of him in terms of culture, heritage and legacy,” he added.



GA/BBA