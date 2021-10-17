Why were Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketia missing at ET Mensah’s book launch? – Koku asks

Politics of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho, has questioned why Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary and National Chairman, respectively, of the NDC did not attend the book launch by former Ningo Prampram lawmaker and currently a Council of State member, Enoch Teye Mensah.



ET Mensah on Friday October 15 launched his book titled 'Setting the records straight Vol 1' in Accra.



In attendance were chiefs and traditional leaders, some members of the NDC including former Information Minister and former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Mr Fritz Baffuor and others.



But Koku Anyidoho who as been suspended from the party noted that executives of the NDC including Mr Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu Ampofo weren’t in attendance.



In series of tweets, he said “Why was the Leader of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, not at the book launch? Why was the perfidious Asiedu-Nketiah, not there? I will soon tell a story about how Ofosu-Ampofo & Asiedu-Nketiah are imposters. As for the dead goat who wants to die: let him do and die.



“The newly installed and gazetted Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tsru II bought the first autographed copy of Honourable E.T Mensah’s book at the launch on Friday. “O nor dzi o nor”!”





