Why was Wontumi's mining license extended by 13 years? – MP asks

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has accused the Minerals Commission of Ghana of breaking the country's laws by extending the mining license of NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, by 13 years. patriotic



According to him, the alleged extension given to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Wontumi, is illegal because the country's laws only allow for a three years maximum extension for mining licenses.



The MP, who made these remarks in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, questioned the rationale behind Wontumi's 13 years license extension.



"The issue about Wontumi is not about him engaging in mining for a very long time or not. It is about the criminal extension of his license renewal, 13 years. When the laws are very clear (that the) maximum (renewal should be) 3 years. Why did they make it 13 years? That is the issue," he said



Murtala also bemoaned the failure of the state to arrest and investigate Wontumi for his alleged involvement in illegal mining ('galamsey').



"You have the same Wontumi, who sat on national television and showcased gold bars worth millions of dollars. Did anybody invite him? Did the National Security or the BNI (Bureau of National Investigation) invite him?" he said.



He added that if the government was serious about the fight against 'galamsey', it would have arrested Wontumi by now.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has directed the Forestry Commission to cease the operations of Akonta Mining Company in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve of the Amenfi West Municipal Assembly.



According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs office of the Ministry on Friday, September 30, 2022, the company owned by the ruling NPP Chairman for Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, has been engaging in mining activities in the forest without a permit.



"The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to publications about certain operations by Akonta Mining Limited in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.



"Records available to the Ministry show that while Akonta Mining Ltd has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve," the statement said.



According to the Ministry, while Akonta Mining Company had applied for a permit to mine in the said forest reserve, the Minister had yet to give approval to any such application hence rendering the activities of the firm in the said forest reserve illegal.



IB/SEA