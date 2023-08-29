Why this year’s GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is celebrating women

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Editorial Coordinator at GhanaWeb, Edward Smith Anamale has explained why this year’s GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is geared towards celebrating women.



According to him, women are the cradle of society and they play key roles towards the development of nations.



Speaking at the launch of the 2023 edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, he highlighted the role of women in major sectors of the world’s economy that highly influence national growth.



“Women globally today form 43% of the labor force in agriculture, in education; women are the foundation on which children move from pre-literate to literate. All of us have one way or the other, benefitted from our mother’s impact,” Edward Anamale explained.



Touching on the theme for this year’s awards, ‘Women of Change’, the Editorial Coordinator indicated that, women selflessly go through a lot to raise people into model members of society, and as such the narrative on the contribution of women to the development of society must be given the needed spotlight.



He said, “It is about time we change the narrative on women, highlight and celebrate them publicly for the things they do. It is our time to say thank you to our sisters, our mothers, and our wives.”



To nominate a woman excelling in their field of endeavour, click here https://www.ghanawebexcellenceawards.com











EAN/BB