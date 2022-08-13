Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared

General News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

The office of the Special Prosecutor has issued warnings to corrupt individuals as they have their eyes across the country.



In a 30 seconds video released by the OSP, an eagle, which is the emblem of the office, is captured scanning around various locations in the country, looking out for corrupt activities.



A high-flying bird with a powerful vision, the eagle gets a wide and clear view of a selected area. It is also a fearless hunter that rarely misses its prey.



These traits of the bird seem to be the message the Office of the Special Prosecutor seeks to put out, to let everyone, especially the corrupt in society, know that they are being watched.



“In the skies, at sea, and on the land. We have eyes everywhere,” the voice over in the video begins.



The video which was shared on the OSP’s Facebook page added that no matter where you are, so long as you are corrupt, the office of the Special Prosecutor will find you.



“We see it all, when you’re involved in corruption and think you are hiding, we will find you.”



The OSP also ceased the opportunity to remind corrupt officials of the jail term that awaits them if they are found guilty of such an act.



“The minimum prison term for corruption conviction is 12 years and a maximum of 10 years.”



About The Office Of The Special Prosecutor



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was established in 2018 as the gold standard and flagship specialized independent anti-corruption institution in Ghana, in pursuance of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption. The OSP has the object of investigating and prosecuting specific cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses in the public and private sectors, recovering the proceeds of such acts by disgorging illicit and unexplained wealth and taking steps to prevent corruption.



The specialized attribute of the OSP particularly lies in its fortification with the cure of the inadequacies of the existing anti-corruption agencies by being designed as a comprehensive anti-graft agency with investigative, prosecutorial, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and counter-surveillance, police, national security, and revenue-generating powers



