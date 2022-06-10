Why this madness of a terribly expensive Cathedral - Rev Prof Saa Dittoh asks

Religion of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Agricultural Development and Food Systems Economist Reverend Professor Saa Dittoh is wondering why despite the existence of thousands of churches, a terribly expensive cathedral is being built when the physical needs of Ghanaians are so enormous.



Prof Saa Dittoh, a pastor with the Fountain Gate Chapel, asserted that God made us spirit, soul and body, and we must therefore reason.



“There are thousands of churches for us to worship our God in (for our spiritual needs), so why the madness of a terribly expensive National Cathedral when our physical needs are so enormous! God made us spirit, soul and body! Please, let us reason a bit,” he wrote on social media.



The construction of the National Cathedral has become a topical issue following fresh revelations that despite Government’s assurance that taxpayers’ money will not be used to construct it, some GHC 200 million has been released to and used by the Cathedral Secretariat for the construction so far.