Why the Achimota forest is trending on social media

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Social media has been buzzing over reports that the Achimota Forest is to be opened for private development.
A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.
“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.
“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.
Taking to social media, many Ghanaians have alleged that the government’s re-designation of the land is a ploy to sell the vast land off or to share it among its officials.
Here are some comments being shared on Twitter by users of the app:
Achimota Forest too? Do some people want to own that too? Is that why they killed Samuel Afari Dartey's dream for the forest?#HandsOffAchimotaForest— Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 17, 2022
Breaking News: Achimota Forest Reserve no longer a forest reserve.— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) May 17, 2022
The Akufo Addo family and friends are about to share the land to themselves. They want to occupy every property in Ghana.
Is it true Achimota Forest Reserve has been sold ? #Ghana pic.twitter.com/VtbaGb0khJ— Achimota School (@AchimotaSchool) May 17, 2022
The land & Resources Minister has said that the Achimota Forest Lands hasn’t been sold.— N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) May 17, 2022
My advice for you is if you’re the buyer please start the land litigation process because you’ve been scammed . https://t.co/Hf72gLHlTL
1/— Bright Simons (@BBSimons) May 17, 2022
In 1930, the colonial govt of Gold Coast (now Ghana) bought about 5 sq km of land in Achimota, marginally increasing its meagre land holdings, to set up a Forest Reserve. In 2013, the govt transformed the reserve into an Eco-park. This month, the Prez ended the reserve status. pic.twitter.com/4ZhxTFzmou
Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold!!!— Samuel A. Jinapor (@SamuelAJinapor) May 17, 2022
By command of the president - The Achimota Forest may soon cease to exist as a reserve - it seems. pic.twitter.com/j8rj9cDVUQ— Nii Ayertey Aryeh (@nii_ayertey) May 17, 2022