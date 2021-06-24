’Why should a nonentity like you dictate to us’ – Member of Kumasi Youth group hits back at A Plus

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some youth in Kumasi have asked Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to apologise to the Asantehene



• A Plus has told the youth group to focus on pertinent issues affecting Asanteman



A member of the group has hit back at A Plus



Kwabena Nsafoa, a leading member of the Kumasi youth group who in a press conference directed Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of the Lighthouse to apologise to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has fired back at Musician and activist Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) after the latter called the members of the group ‘fools’.



Kwabena Nsafoa described A Plus as ‘nonentity’ who does not deserves the attention of the youth of Asanteman.



He insisted that A Plus has no locus to tell the youth of Asanteman what their priorities should be.



“If not us, who ? If not now, when ? Why should a nonentity like A-Plus dictate to us in Kumasi about what should be our priority. He eats off the table of politicians.. Sycophant bɛn na ɛkyen noo” he posted on Facebook.



A Plus in a live video berated the youth for not championing other important matters affecting the Kumasi township.



A Plus said that instead of holding a presser on Dag Heward-Mills’ comments, the youth could have brought to light some pressing issues facing Asanteman including galamsey and poor road network.



“There are bad roads in Kumasi but you’ve never demonstrated against it. Manhyia Hospital was in a bad state and people couldn’t believe but you can’t protest against the government for not fixing it after years of voting for the NPP.



“Sir John’s town had no pipe borne water and he had to call me to get them one. Can’t you start your own Fix Kumasi campaign. Galamsey is destroying lands in Ashanti Region, can’t the youth come together and stand against the galamsey. You are foolish. I’m not afraid of anyone and I know your faces,” he said.



