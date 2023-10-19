Why should a country without dialysis machine be building a National Cathedral? – Obiri Boahen

Politics of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized the government's allocation of resources and priorities.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on October 18, 2023, he criticized the construction of the National Cathedral, arguing that there are more pressing issues in the country that demand more attention and resources.



He pointed out that critical healthcare institutions such as the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are in need of dialysis machines.



He explained that these facilities play a crucial role in delivering healthcare services to Ghanaians and the lack of essential equipment like dialysis machines is a matter of concern.



"If you claim you will build a cathedral and all NPP people will be clapping, I will never clap for that project because it is not a number one priority. The amount of money that will be involved can be used to build the railway from Accra to Dormaa or Bawku, which is my topmost priority,” he said.



He added, “When you hear news like Komfo Anokye is lacking dialysis machine, Korle Bu is lacking dialysis machine and people are paying huge monies, how do you take that?



"If you live in a country that claims they are building a cathedral, but dialysis machines and incubators are lacking, and individuals are the ones providing such support for the hospitals, how do you talk about this?"



Dialysis is a lifesaving medical treatment for patients whose kidneys are unable to effectively remove excess fluid and waste from the bloodstream. Typically, patients require three dialysis sessions per week to maintain a normal quality of life.



Meanwhile, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), says there are about 700 to 1000 people on dialysis treatment in the country.



He said out of the number, the Dialysis Unit of the KBTH had 350 patients, adding that, they run 2,000 sections of dialysis every month.



He urged the Government to put in place the necessary legal frameworks to enhance options for kidney transplants rather than patients being on dialysis, which was more stressful.



Dr Ampomah disclosed this when a team from The Maker’s House Chapel International made a GHS 100,000 donation to the Dialysis Unit of the Hospital.







