Why should NDC demonstrate when #FixTheCountry protesters were not allowed? - Kwesi Pratt

Politics of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

"Why should some people be allowed to demonstrate and others not allowed?", seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has hit hard at the Ghana Police Service for allowing thousands of members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to hold their "March for Justice" protest today.



NDC members and supporters hit the streets of Accra to demonstrate against the killing and brutalization of some citizens by security agencies in the country.



The protesters brandished placards with inscriptions like; ''Akufo-Addo is using our money to bath in the sky'', ''Akufo-Addo, you are a dictator'', ''Ahmed Suale deserved to live'', ''No justice for the dead, no peace'' among others.



Some notable persons sighted during the demonstration included the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Fifi Kwettey; Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George; Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams; National Women Organizer of the party, Dr. Louisa Hanna Bissiw; National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and a host of other NDC leading members.



During the demonstration, Sam George sent a strong warning to the military as he indicated that their intelligence showed the military were being deployed to disrupt their protest.



According to him, they would treat any military officer they find on their way as a ''criminal''.



Also, joining the protest, Dr. Hanna Bissiw warned; "If you slap me, I will slap you back. If you stab me, I will stab you back. We should stop this hypocritical attitude of because they are beating us and we are not beating back; it's fake peace'.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt wondered why the NDC had been allowed to protest when the ''Fix the Country'' campaigners had planned their protest a long time before the NDC demonstration but were restrained by the Police under the orders of the court.



To Mr. Pratt, the Fix the Country campaigners have been unfairly treated by the Police and the Judiciary.



''Why should some people be allowed to demonstrate and others not allowed? . . . The ''Fix the Country'' campaigners have been long wanting to embark on a protest. Even today as we talk, they are in court but other people have been given the opportunity. Is the COVID afraid of the NDC and not the Fix the Country campaigners or what?," he questioned.



"The inconsistencies are becoming too much," he exclaimed and advised that "citizens should have the right to demonstrate and so on. It's an expression of people's anxiety, people's discomfort and so on. It must take place''.



Mr. Pratt expressed his disappointments at the Ghana Police Service for allowing the NDC to embark on their demonstration.



