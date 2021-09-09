Why should Mahama apologize for his 'do or die' comment? – Onasis Kobby asks

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Mahama is under pressure to apologize for the ‘do or die’ comment he made in relation to the 2024 election



• Onasis Kobby believes such calls are unfounded as Mahama did not predict



• He says that John Mahama will not apologize for the comments



Onasis Kobby, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has put up a spirited defence and justification of the ‘do or die’ comment made by former President John Dramani Mahama.



In the view of Onasis Kobby, the statement by the NDC Flagbearer for the 2020 elections is a clarion call on the party’s hierarchy to be vigilant during the 2024 elections.



Speaking on Joy Prime, Onasis sought to dispel notions that John Mahama was beating war drums with his comment.



He exhorted members of the NDC to accept the call to duty by John Mahama and ensure that they remain vigilant in 2024.



“Come 2024, we are not going to behave as we did in 2020. We are going to be more vigilant and settle every dispute at the polling station. We are going to resist every attempt by the state to manipulate the elections.



“There is nothing for Mahama to apologize for. There is absolutely nothing. Some of us would want to be encouraged. Some of us have no trust in civil society. They have all gone silent over the killings in the country. None of them said anything. Mahama has done no wrong and will not apologize," he said.



John Dramani Mahama has been criticized by some public figures who assert that his statement has the tendency of destabilizing the country in the 2024 elections.



Calls have been made for him to withdraw his comments but the former President insists that his comment does not amount to the proverbial saying of ‘beating war drums'.



“It is an English idiom, which means a critical assignment to ensure that you do the needful to achieve an intended result,” John Mahama explained.