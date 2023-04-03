Why should MPs' votes be secret in Ghana? – Dr Kofi Amoah asks

General News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Dr. Kofi Amoah, a renowned economist and businessman, has questioned why the Parliament of Ghana resorts to secret voting when members of the House are to make decisions on issues of national importance.



According to him, the members of Parliament (MPs) voting in secret encourage corruption and allow them to take decisions that their constituents do not support without any repercussions.



In a tweet shared on Monday, April 3, 2023, the economist added that the vote of every MP must be known to his constituents so that they can ascertain whether s/he is pursuing their interests.



“Why Should MPs Votes be Secret in Ghana? It shouldn’t… Constituents have the right to know how their MPs vote. After all, MPs represent their interests and vote on their behalf.



“The secret voting can contribute to vote selling, which seems to be the accusation in the NDC regarding the recent ministerial vote.



“In functional democracies, votes are recorded publicly on television… and constituents know how their Reps vote,” parts of the tweet read.



Background:



The majority opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), appears to be in turmoil following the decision by some of the party’s members of parliament (MPs) to defy the order to vote against the approval of ministerial and judicial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Leading figures in the party, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have slammed the MPs who broke ranks and have accused them of betraying NDC supporters and Ghanaians for their selfish interest.



The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has challenged the said MPs, who were allegedly bribed, according to Cape Coast South MP, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, to come out and tell Ghanaians why they voted to approve Akufo-Addo's nominees.



View Dr Amoah's tweet below:





Why Should MPs Votes be Secret in Ghana?



It shouldn’t…



Constituents have the right to know how their MPs vote

Afterall MPs represent their interests and vote on their behalf



The secret voting can contribute to vote selling, which seems to be the accusation in the NDC re… — CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) April 3, 2023

