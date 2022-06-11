Why should I criticize Akufo-Addo when I have access to him? - Adom-Otchere to critics

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, has conceded to criticisms that his perceived harsh and controversial editorials are fueled by his disdain for the National Democratic Congress and its members, as well as his dislike for people whose opinions he views to be against the interest of the Akufo-Addo government.



Adom-Otchere confirmed on the Thursday, June 9, edition of his show that he is anti-Mahama and NDC and sets up his show to prosecute issues that align with his interest, which is to protect the Akufo-Addo government.



Adom-Otchere justified his decision with the reason that he has direct access to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and will use that channel to communicate his displeasure to him if there is any.



Adom-Otchere urged his critics to use their social media and other platforms to hit out at the government instead of directing him to do so.



He however shares the principle that all governments, including that of Akufo-Addo, ought to be criticized.



"I support Akufo-Addo, you support John Mahama, there should be no problem. People write to me and say, 'why don't you use your programme to criticise the government?' Is the programme for you?," Mr Adom-Otchere quizzed.



"Do your programme and criticise the government, I don't understand it... Other people are criticising the government, watch that one. Today we all have media, If you like go on Facebook and criticise the government, there is no problem with that.



"The government ought to be criticised, governments are there so that they are criticised. I support Akufo-Addo because of my conviction and I feel there is something in there that is not good or not working well, I would not criticise him on this television because I have access to him, I would go to him and tell him...".



Adom-Otchere was justifying his attacks on persons who act in ways which he posits to be attempted at making the Akufo-Addo government unpopular.



The latest victim of his unrestrained rants is the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV.



Togbe Afede got on the wrong side of Adom-Otchere after he returned an amount of money paid him as ex-gratia for his works as a member of the Council of State from 2017 to 2020.



Adom-Otchere on Tuesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 9, 2022, made a number of allegations against Togbe Afede in an attempt to discredit his gesture.



Togbe Afede XIV has however rebutted and denied the claims by Adom-Otchere, labelling him a ‘stomach journalist’.



“He knew me very well. [So it’s] surprising that he of all people, and I don’t want to go into details; will be the one to criticise me. But why am I not surprised? Because he had done something similar before. When I was fighting Agyapa, he granted an interview to the Minister of Finance and sought to denigrate me even in that interview.



