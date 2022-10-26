Why's 'failed coach' Akufo-Addo still in office after 'disgraceful' 6 years of his tenure? – David Oscar asks

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian musician David Oscar has asked his fans on Facebook to, “for a second,” imagine that the current president of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo was a failed Black Stars coach and consider if they would not have asked for him to be fired.



On Tuesday, 25 October 2022, David wrote: “Imagine for a second that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the coach of Black Stars.”



“After such a disgraceful performance [miming masks emojis] 6 years into his tenure, wouldn’t you have asked for him to be sacked?” he wondered.



“So why is he still in office?” the artiste charged before calling Ghana an unserious country in Pidgin: “Jon Kentry.”



Over the years, the Black Stars managerial position has been volatile.



In 2020, Kwesi Appiah was sacked from his post as head coach of the national male football team of Ghana.



In explaining, the president of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kurt Okraku revealed Mr Appiah had failed woefully at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in his first stint with the Black Stars and again, he disappointed during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) during his second stint as head of the team and those performances led the 12-member Executive Council of the GFA not to extend his contract.