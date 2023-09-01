Why run-off decision does not break any rule – NPP Director of Elections explains

Politics of Friday, 1 September 2023

The Director of Elections and Research of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has stated that the party did not err in its decision to allow only members of the National Council to vote in the run-off elections to break the tie between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimo.



He explained that the decision did not breach any regulation of the party but only upheld its own rules contrary to claims by some members of the public that it was not in line with the constitution.



In an interview with Citi FM on Eyewitness News, Evans Nimako indicated that the party’s constitution does not specify the exact procedure for the run-off election hence the decision by the National Council of the NPP did not depart from the Presidential Election Committee.



“If you look at the party’s constitution, there is no provision that says that this is how a run-off would be conducted. So we are saying that the National Council did not depart from the position of the Presidential Elections Committee.



"The National Council has only given the modalities for the conduct of the run-off, and so the September 2 date, given by the Presidential Elections Committee, has been confirmed by the National Council. The National Council only said that the delegates for the run-off will be members of the council,” he said according to citinewsroom.com.



Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that the run-off election between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimo slated for September 2, 2023, has been called off.



Background



New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko has announced his decision to withdraw from the party’s special run-off election scheduled for September 2, 2023.



According to Mr Agyarko, the decision by the party’s Presidential Elections Committee to limit the number of persons to vote in the run-off vote between himself and Francis Addai Nimoh contravenes the party’s constitution and guidelines outlined for the election.



“It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. Am I to surmise that the party did not know the cost implication?



"It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream. Rules and regulations that are flip-flopped in such a manner is only detrimental to fair play and justice.



"It is a clear violation of the party's constitution and the guidelines for the Special Electoral college. It is an unconstitutional act which I cannot allow myself to be associated with.



“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process, and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September, 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision.



“I THEREFORE, RESPECTFULLY, SERVE THIS NOTICE TO REFRAIN FROM SUCH A CONTEST,” he stated in a statement dated August 31, 2023



