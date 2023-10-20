Why not? – Asiedu Nketiah on being Mahama’s running mate for 2024 polls

Politics of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that he will welcome a nomination to become running mate of former president John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 polls.



In an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, Asiedu Nketiah, popularly referred to as General Mosquito said “why not?” when asked if he will accept to partner John Mahama.



He stressed that the NDC looks first and foremost at who can play what role to help win any general election, “so, if the whole country agrees on one candidate to do undertake one task of the other, we must heed the call.”



Asiedu Nketiah referenced how he had been impressed upon by party faithful to contest for chairmanship of the party, stating that their position was vindicated because he eventually won the race.



The NDC is bracing up to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Parth which has been in office since 2017.



Polls slated for 2024 will see a yet-to-be elected NPP aspirant coming up against Mahama, who will be contesting for the fourth consecutive time, winning the first and losing the second and third attempts, all against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The NDC meanwhile is yet to pick their running mate with most political watchers pointing at a retention of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who was Mahama’s partner for the 2020 elections.





National Chairman of NDC, serving on Parliamentary Services Board, now lobbying for running mate. This guy has really become power drunk. He is not hiding his Agenda 2028 at all! pic.twitter.com/tHNjCyvpXO — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) October 20, 2023

SARAYou can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: