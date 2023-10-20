You are here: HomeNews2023 10 20Article 1865270

Politics of Friday, 20 October 2023

Disclaimer

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why not? – Asiedu Nketiah on being Mahama’s running mate for 2024 polls

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman and former president John Mahama Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman and former president John Mahama

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that he will welcome a nomination to become running mate of former president John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

In an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, Asiedu Nketiah, popularly referred to as General Mosquito said “why not?” when asked if he will accept to partner John Mahama.

He stressed that the NDC looks first and foremost at who can play what role to help win any general election, “so, if the whole country agrees on one candidate to do undertake one task of the other, we must heed the call.”

Asiedu Nketiah referenced how he had been impressed upon by party faithful to contest for chairmanship of the party, stating that their position was vindicated because he eventually won the race.

The NDC is bracing up to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Parth which has been in office since 2017.

Polls slated for 2024 will see a yet-to-be elected NPP aspirant coming up against Mahama, who will be contesting for the fourth consecutive time, winning the first and losing the second and third attempts, all against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The NDC meanwhile is yet to pick their running mate with most political watchers pointing at a retention of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who was Mahama’s partner for the 2020 elections.


SARA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: