Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan asks

General News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Chairman of the EC, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, has stated that, the use of the Ghana Card as the only identification for voter registration is against electoral inclusivity, fairness and justice.



According to him, many Ghanaians are finding it difficult to get their Ghana Cards therefore the use of Ghana cards alone can disenfranchise millions of qualified electorates.



Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan who was speaking on the new C.I before parliament, which is seeking to use Ghana Card only for voters registration, quizzed why the Electoral Commission will make the Ghana Card the only means of identification for purposes of establishing eligibility to register to vote.



“Ghanaian citizens don’t lose their citizenship if they are 18 years or older but do not have the Ghana Card. So, the moot question is: why make the Ghana Card the only means of identification for purposes of establishing eligibility to register to vote,” Graphic.com quoted Dr Afari-Gyan in an interview.



The Minority in parliament has also condemned the EC over their attempt to use the Ghana card as the only means of identification for upcoming voters’ registration.



They alleged that, the EC wants to compile a new voter’s registration with the use of only Ghana card, but the Director of Electoral Services of the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaico has dismissed these claims.



He said the use of Ghana cards will be for people who do not have a voter’s card or have attained the age 18.



TWI NEWS



NYA/WA