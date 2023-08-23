Why leave cabinet to come ask church to help fight corruption – Rev Opuni-Frimpong to Osafo-Maafo

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former General Secretary for the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has questioned the basis for Senior Presidential Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, Yaw Osafo-Maafo asking Christians to fight corruption.



This comes on the back of Yaw Osafo-Maafo questioning the quality of the moral impact of the Church on 70% of Ghanaians who profess to be Christians.



Addressing the 23rd General Meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 19, 2023, Mr. Maafo further called on the Church to partner the government to find practical solutions to reduce the menace.



Commenting on the matter on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey Wednesday, the former General Secretary of the Christian Council stated that the government only requests for evidence when government appointees are sighted for corruption.



“I was expecting what he said should come from a Pastor, even if they clap for him. Going back he must ask himself what exactly he was telling us. Is fighting corruption a church business? What are we hearing from Parliament? The kind of things from Ministries and all that they go to Parliament for on the Auditor General’s Report.



“You expect Pastors and Bishops to do what? How many people (accused of corruption) even from the government own even those that people have brought up, what have we heard? Bring evidence. Is that not what the pattern has been over the years?” Rev Opuni-Frimpong stated.



He continued: “You leave all your cabinet meetings only to go and stand before innocent church people and ask them you are 72% what? You are in government, you are on cabinet, you advise president, and the question of why should come to him. Not to pastors, not church members. So to me what I heard in the room is a political soundbite.”