Why is GHS quiet over super spreader event at Sir John’s funeral – Prof. Aryeetey

Politics of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

An Associate Professor at the School of Public Health, Richmond Aryeetey is warning there is a potential for a third wave of the COVID- 19 pandemic because of the gross disregard for the COVID 19 protocols.



Prof. Aryeetey is therefore surprised the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is quiet over developments that are contributing to the spread of the virus.



He made reference to the large crowd at the funeral of former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Sir John where there was gross disregard for the COVID 19 protocols which has been described by the Ghana Medical Association as super spreader event.



“First of am surprised that the Ghana Health Service has not made a statement about this because when the situation get out of hand they are the ones who will lead us to solve it.



“So why is it that the GHS has not made a statement about this? It is as if again apart from the political class there is unspoken policy about this, elsewhere somebody would have said that because you are making my work difficult I really can’t stay on and work. It just makes everybody’s work difficult if the political class put the policy that we all agree to aside”.



He told host of the Sunrise Morning Show on 3FM, Alfred Ocansey.

Prof. Aryeetey said at this point no one can predict what will happen next.