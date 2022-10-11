Why is Bawumia 'touring' the north amid an economic malaise? – Dr. Kobby Mensah

General News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr. Kobby Mensah, has berated Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his tour of communities in the northern parts of the country.



In a tweet shared on October 11, the UG lecturer intimated that the tour of the vice president was not prudent given that the country was going through a lot of challenges.



He added that what Dr. Bawumia should be doing is giving Ghanaians hope and also be seen working tirelessly to get Ghana out of the current challenges.



“I understand you were up North touring and surreptitiously campaigning at these crucial and difficult times of economic malaise, instead of signaling to the people of Ghana how you and your team are solving the problems,” parts of the tweet read.



Dr. Bawumia began a tour of the Northern Region on Sunday, October 2, 2022, visiting some constituencies as well as inspecting some ongoing projects across the region.



He also took the opportunity to interact with the chiefs and people of the Northern Region.



There have however been suggestions that the Vice President has intentions of killing two birds with one stone – touring while introducing himself to the people.



His spokesperson has, however, debunked the suggestions, providing clarifications to the issue.



Speaking in a Citinews interview, Gideon Boako said that the Vice President was merely engaging with people in his community.



“Some of them are technically not party people, but the fact that he lives within their community, he has a property within their community, and he comes back home after work, they want to visit him and talk to him, and it is quite normal



“It is time for him to avail himself to the community for people to come and interact with him,” Mr. Boako said.



I have my own questions for the Vice President of Ghana. I am hoping that he answers in 48hours ???? #GhanaIsSinking pic.twitter.com/29Rv7ERmht — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) October 11, 2022

