Why is Bawumia not leaving with you – Nsien Paramount Chief asks Akufo-Addo

The Paramount Chief of the Nsien Traditional Area in the Western Region, Awulae Agyefi Kwame, has questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on why Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not leaving office with him.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo promised that he would leave office with all his appointees after his tenure but now seems to be doing something different.



Speaking at a public gathering in a video shared by Adom TV on Monday, December 18, 2023, Awulae Kwame argued that Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is an appointee of Akufo-Addo and, therefore, should leave with him.



“The president said that he is not going to leave any of the people he came to power with. He would work with them and when he is leaving office, he would go with them.



“… You, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said you are going to work with your people and you would leave with them when your term is over. Why is Bawumia not leaving? You are the one who brought Bawumia too,” he said in Twi.



The paramount chief also urged all Ghanaians to act as patriotic citizens and speak to the ills of the society always.



