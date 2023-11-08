Why has NDC failed to congratulate NPP flagbearer? – Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the party's failure to congratulate the newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a series of tweets, Anyidoho expressed his disappointment, citing a long-standing tradition of offering congratulations to political opponents as a show of solidarity and democratic principles.



He questioned the delay in the NDC's response to the NPP's presidential primaries, which elected Bawumia as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



He specifically called out Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC's national chairman, for what he perceived as a failure to lead the party in adhering to established democratic norms.



"Big shame! Almost 72 hours after the declaration of the NPP Presidential Primaries results, Asiedu-Nketiah can't get his executives to issue a simple congratulatory statement. What is so difficult about this? Have we dropped our standards so low that we can't do the needful? Sad!"



He continued, "I say, Asiedu-Nketiah is leading the NDC into a pit of darkened despair; here is a typical example. How come the NDC has failed to officially congratulate the NPP on the successful election of its Flagbearer? Is it not a practice to give Solidarity Messages? I weep for my NDC."



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.





