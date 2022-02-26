Why has Akufo-Addo postponed 2022 SONA? - Apaak demand answers

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo's address to the nation has been postponed



This was disclosed by the Deputy Majority Leader



But, Dr. Apaak is demanding explanations to the decision



Dr. Clement Apaak, MP, Builsa South, is demanding answers from the Majority Leadership on what has caused a rescheduling of the President’s State of the Nation address.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was supposed to address the nation on March 3 as it was previously announced but that has been postponed indefinitely.



The President’s address will provide the government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead, highlight achievements and challenges, and outline developmental measures for the coming financial year.



But the Builsa South legislator said explanations must be offered for why the address has been put on hold.



“Mr. Speaker, with all due respect, we have to know why the address has been put on hold. I believe that as a nation; with the conditions facing us, we are all anxious to hear what the state of the nation is. So if it has been put on hold, we must know why,” Dr. Apaak said in Parliament on Friday, February 25.



Article 67 of the Constitution mandates the President to present the address to Parliament at the beginning of each session of the lawmaking body and before the dissolution of the house.



Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Minority Leader, had earlier announced to the MPs that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will no longer deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



Presenting the Business Statement for next week, Afenyo-Markin said, “In presenting Business statement for this week, an indication was given to this honourable house that the president is expected to deliver the message on the state of the nation on Thursday, March 3. The indicative date given no longer holds. Hon. Member would be duly informed of a date when the president would deliver his address to this house,” he said.