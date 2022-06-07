Why go to church when your body is the temple of God? – John Kumah quizzes critics of National Cathedral

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has jumped to the defense of the building of the National Cathedral amidst opposition to it.



According to him, the building of the cathedral will have enormous benefits to the country as it will boost tourism activities.



In an interview on Citi TV, the Ejisu MP suggested that the project will also strengthen the relationship between God and the country.



The legislator wondered why some Christians have been opposed to the project although they go to church on Sundays to worship.



“Whether it’s [Bible quotations supporting the building of Cathedral] in the New Testament, the word of God remains the same and if building a synagogue establishes a covenant between man and God, building a national monument or National Cathedral equally establishes a strong [relationship with God].



“And those Christians who say that God dwells in the heart of men, why do they go to church on Sundays to worship God and when they go they help to build the church? Then they should just worship God in their hearts and there’ll be no need for a physical building,” John Kumah said.



The building of the national cathedral has once again dominated headlines after it emerged that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for its construction.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been raising concerns over it amidst the non-payment of allowances due to national service personnel and NABCo trainees.



“Considering the current debilitating economic crisis, why is the Akufo-Addo government releasing a colossal GH₵25 million for the National Cathedral project?”



“Shockingly, this is the same government claiming lack of funds to pay NABCo trainees, School feeding caterers, service personnel, the 3-year no-textbooks-syndrome,” he said.



It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in March 2017, proposed the construction of a National Cathedral which he said is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God before winning the 2016 general elections.