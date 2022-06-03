'Why give ₵25m to nat'l cathedral project while NABCo-ers, school cooks, service personnel unpaid?' – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said “considering the current debilitating economic crisis, why is the Akufo-Addo government releasing a colossal GHS25 million for the National Cathedral project?”



“Shockingly”, he noted in a Facebook post on Thursday, 2 June 2022, “this is the same government claiming lack of funds to pay NABCo trainees, school feeding caterers, service personnel, the 3-year no-textbooks-syndrome, etc”.



The opposition MP said: “This gross lack of priority cannot be pleasing to the compassionate God we all serve”.



“It is also important to stress that this manifestly insensitive conduct is without parliamentary approval — we shall be demanding urgent answers in Parliament”.



