Why four NPP MPs are seeking probe into Atta Mills’ death

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012



This year will be exactly 10 years after his demise



Some MPs are demanding a probe into his death



July 24, 2022, will be exactly ten years since the demise of former President John Evans Atta Mills at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



The cause of death has, however, been known to the family but some four NPP MPs have filed a private member’s motion seeking the constitution of a bi-partisan group to probe the death of the late President.



The group behind this motion is led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



Others are; Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu; Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson Nortey.



It’s unclear what the grounds for the probe are, but if the motion is admitted by the Speaker and tabled for debate, the sponsors would be required to provide a basis for their motion.



Speaking about why they decided to file the motion, Frank Annoh-Dompreh told an Accra-based Asempa FM that, ten years is a significant period for any individual or a country to clearly seek what exactly killed the former President.



He said, there have been various versions of what really killed Prof Mills but out of patriotism, the motion filed by the MPs will set the records straight.



“We know it is a very delicate call because of people recounting various versions of what really happened on the day of his death which will bring back sorrow and grief but for the records, Ghana as a sovereign state should come out and seek what happened in order to set the records straight.



“We are doing this not out of malice, it’s purely out of patriotism that Prof Mills has been someone who has served this country and after his demise, we have not been told what really killed him which has made a lot of people speak the way they are speaking, it is something that does not auger well for the country.



“That is why both sides of the House, in a more of a bipartisan probe will be able to unravel what the cause of Prof Mills’ death was. This will put a stop to the ongoing hullabaloo. Out of the respect we have for the service of Prof Mills to our country, Ghana, we need to do it,” Annoh Dompreh explained.



He is, however, looking forward to Parliament for an open debate on the motion, from the bipartisan committee so that work can start in earnest.



The Nsawam Adoagyiri MP further stated that, there have been many theories about the demise of Prof Mills, especially when he was sent to the 37 Military Hospital and how he was treated, the committee will have to establish among other things the truth to clear all doubts.



“For all you know, it is the truth but we want to establish the truth from all the different narrations of his death. The composition of this committee as the convention has been, will reflect the proportional representation in Parliament. The numbers is to the discretion of the leadership with the blessings from the Speaker,” he explained further.