Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’

General News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hassan Ayariga meets President Kufuor



Go back and sample all my videos - Ayariga to critics



You are doing things that people take credit for - Kufuor to Ayariga



Hassan Ayariga has said that Ghana’s oldest living former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, once described him as the country’s ‘shadow president.’



The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) explained that the former president made this observation of him because of how impressed he was with his wealth of ideas for the development of the country.



Speaking to Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii on Facebook on Monday, March 28, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb, he explained that his ideas for Ghana have always been superior and this is something President Kufuor acknowledged when he once met him.



“Our politicians know the good leaders themselves but… one time, I met former president Kufuor, you know what he told me? He said Ayariga, you are a very good man. I said ‘Thank you.’ ‘But you’re a president in disguise.’



“I said really? He said ‘You’re a shadow president.’ I said why. He said look, the ideas you give to people in government, if they listened to you, Ghana would have been a better place. You are a shadow president because you are ruling certain parts of the country but people don’t know. You are doing the things and people are taking credit for what you do or what you say,” he said.



Hassan Ayariga further called on Ghanaians to go back and sample his videos and his interviews and they would realize that it is bad press that has made it seem that his ideas are of low standard.



“Go back and sample all the things that I’ve said from the time I was a presidential candidate to date and you will see that if a professor says one thing, the whole country will hail him but I have said that a long time ago and nobody is hailing me about it,” he added.



Watch the full interview here:



