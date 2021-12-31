Why don't you campaign in your father's name and his achievements – NPP member questions Bawumia

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Late father of Dr. Bawumia was an MP



Chief Dombo was a Dagaati from today's Upper West region



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is vice president of Ghana



A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Alima Justice, has questioned the decision and non-interest of the sitting Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to ride on his father’s legacy in campaigning, rather than following in the usual Dombo-tradition format.



She explained that seeing that the late father of the vice president was a once a Member of Parliament just as Chief Dombo, serving under three of Ghana’s presidents, she is concerned that Dr. Bawumia has, for the longest time, kept silent on projecting that aspect of his life.



“Your father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, a Mamprusi from the then northern region was once a member of parliament like Chief Dombo, a Dagaati from today's Upper West region. Your father in particular served under the presidency of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Dr Hilla Liman and finally under JJ Rawlings in various capacities as a politician. I am therefore disturbed that you fail completely to ride on your own father's name and image in politics as far as your supposed presidential ambition is concerned,” she wrote.



Alima Justice went on to question whether or not it is because the vice president isn’t proud of his father’s legacy or not, and for which reason he has not projected that aspect of his life.



“Aren't you proud of your father as a son? What then should the sons and daughters of Chief Dombo do?” she added.



She added that with the way the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has always proudly spoken about his father and his legacies, it would have been expected that his vice, whose father also has a history in politics, would also ride on such glories.



Read her full statement here:



Mrs Alima Justice writes...



Mr Vice President, why don't you campaign in your father's name and mention his achievements?



Your father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, a Mamprusi from the then northern region was once a member of parliament like Chief Dombo, a Dagaati from today's Upper West region. Your father in particular served under the presidency of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Dr Hilla Liman and finally under JJ Rawlings in various capacities as a politician. I am therefore disturbed that you fail completely to ride on your own father's name and image in politics as far as your supposed presidential ambition is concerned.



Aren't you proud of your father as a son? What then should the sons and daughters of Chief Dombo do?



At least, you have the benefit of few lessons too glaring for your learning. President JA Kufour has been very proud of his mother, Amaapaa, and he talks about her freely and frequently.



President Akufo Addo has been very proud of his father's contribution as a politician and a former president of Ghana.



Hon Alan Kyerematen has equally been proud of his grandfather who served as government official under the colonial administration and his father, Dr Alexander A.Y. Kyerematen, who served as Kumasi mayor and achieved so much unprecedented developmental success.



Hon Akoto Afriyie has openly been proud of his father, Okyeame Osei Akoto, in the annals of NPP tradition and Ghana politics much as Hon Boakye Agyarko is.



Now, may someone help settle my confusion, WHY IS DR BAWUMIA NOT PROUD OF HIS OWN FATHER'S POLITICAL HISTORY INSTEAD OF CHIEF DOMBO?