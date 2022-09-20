Why do you always want to do PR for the government - Kwesi Pratt jabs NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Veteran Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has berated the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for continuously responding to criticisms of the government by some factions in the public, including former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, the party does not have to respond to any criticism levelled against the government because it is not its job since the government has communication teams at the various agencies who will respond to issues if need be.



In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Pratt said that the NPP's continuous attempts to defend the government leads to confusion and misinformation because the full facts of the issues may not be well presented.



"All the governments we have had in the 4th Republic came on the ticket of political parties. But political parties need to know the difference between the government's communication machinery and the party's communication machinery.



"But as for you (the NPP), you have merged the two and are creating total confusion. When thieves are arrested, the party communicators are the ones who announce it to the public. Don't the police have a PRO (Public Relations Officer)?



"This is why every government agency has a communication team – the Flag Staff House has its own communication team, the Immigration service has its own communication team, the Ghana Armed Forces has the Director of Public Relations (PR), the police and the customs also have theirs.



"If the party's communication team always takes on every criticism levelled at the government and all the happening in the country then they will be blamed for it," he said in Twi.



Pratt further stated that the situation has become so bad that there are persons in the government who serve as official communicators of the government and also the party.



He said that this makes it difficult for the public to know whether the communicators are talking on behalf of the government or the NPP, adding that he is surprised top communicators in the party, including Elizabeth Ohene and Nana Akomea, are watching on as this anomaly is happening.



The veteran journalist made these comments while reacting to the NPP's response to claims by former President John Dramani Mahama that he has not been receiving his full retirement benefits.



Even though the government has not responded to the claims, the NPP has said that the former president's claims are false.



