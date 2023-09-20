Why do we complicate simple things – Prof Naana Jane slams EC over limited voter’s registration

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 presidential election, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, has slammed the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) over its insistence on holding the ongoing limited voter's registration exercise at its district offices.



Speaking to the media at one of the centres for the registration, Prof Opoku-Agyeman accused the EC of needless complicating the process with its decision.



She added that the EC did not think of the stress it would be putting young Ghanaians through before making its decision.



“These people (the applicants) are young, look at their faces. They left their homes to come and sit here. Do we know the homes, they are from; which roads did they cross to come and sit here? Who is watching over them?



“What is s/he supposed to do if he has to be here till 4:00 pm? Are there washrooms here for them, is there water for them? These are things we should be speaking about… Why do we complicate things that are supposed to be simple,” she said.



Prof Naana Jane, a former Minister for Education, added that some youth might even decide not to register at all because of the stress they would have to go through.



