Why didn't you prevent Madina protest from escalating? - Charles Owusu blasts Ghana Police

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has slammed Ghana Police for failing to prevent the violent protest that occurred at Madina.



The protest which was led by the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, turned fierce as he reportedly drove his vehicle through some civilians and Police officers while some demonstrators also burned tyres and blocked roads at Madina impeding vehicular and human movements.



Following the incident, the Police invited the MP for interrogation but he refused.



They further wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to release him but the request was turned down under grounds of Parliamentary immunity.



However, the Police have secured a criminal summons to compel Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu to avail himself for interrogation.



Reacting to the issue during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Charles Owusu expressed disappointment in the Police wondering why they weren't being proactive.



He questioned the logic in waiting for things to escalate before attempting to arrest the ringleader of the protest.



''The Police are saying there had lots of the officers on the scene of the demonstration. So, if there was a high presence of Police personnel at that place, did you have to watch for someone to commit a crime before arresting the person. Why did the Police wait for them to burn tyres on the road to prevent other cars plying the road before they search for someone to arrest?''



