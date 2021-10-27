Why didn't you present your 1 million votes to Supreme Court? - Kabila asks Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, has sent a caustic reply to former president John Dramani Mahama over his allegations against the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



John Dramani Mahama has been accusing the Electoral Commission of election malpractices during the 2020 general elections, alleging the Commission padded votes in favour of President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The former President claims the EC used soldiers to intimidate his polling agents and stuffed 1 million ballots to get Nana Addo to become President for the second time.



"2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes.”



“Tell me which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere...We didn’t witness this under Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. She [Jean Mensa] knew there was ballot stuffing," Ex-President Mahama is quoted on 3news.com.



His allegations have invited the EC's response as the Commission, during its 'Let the Citizen Know' series, has challenged him to provide evidence to substantiate his claims.



''The Former President has said the EC thumb printed 1million ballots in favour of the president. This is untrue. This is a grave matter that undermines the credibility of our electoral process and should not be ignored. We call on him to provide evidence to support his claim."



The Commission has referred the allegations to the Police for investigations saying ''this is not a matter to be ignored and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate this".



Touching on the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also known as 'Kabila', asked the former President why he kept such valuable piece of information from the Supreme Court when he petitioned the court to cancel the President's legitimacy if indeed the 1 million ballot stuffing is indeed true as Mr. Mahama holds.



Kabila reminded Ghanaians of what transpired in the court saying the President and his party went to the Highest Court with two major claims which were that none of the Presidential candidates attained the 50+1 votes to emerge victor in the elections and that there was vote padding.



On vote padding, the party presented to the court 5,662 ballots which they said were overvoting for President Nana Addo.



"Former President Mahama, I just want to ask you, you had this knowledge of 1 million votes but didn't present it. You rather presented 5,662. Did you want to win a case?'', Kabila questioned.



He charged Mr. Mahama to live an exemplary life of a leader and stop meddling in ''street politics'' stressing ''you find answer on the street and invite us to discuss it. Former President, if you understand the burden of responsibility of leadership, I beg you won't do that. You will not!''



He reiterated that ''nobody in Ghana and I mean nobody can rig elections''.