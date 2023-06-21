Why did you not use 'your vision' to transform Ghana as veep? – Bawumia quizzed

Politics of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Although there is nothing wrong with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announcing that he has his own vision for Ghana, political commentator Samuel Boateng has questions whether the vision might have been utilised to address the economic challenges under this government.



In one breath, he explained, he worked as a Vice President who took orders from the President.



He explained that while Dr. Bawumia may have made multiple suggestions to his employer, not all of them would be approved by the President.



“Dr. Bawumia is the Vice President, and he worked under a boss and made suggestions, which may or may not have been accepted.” So, from a political standpoint, asserting that he had his own vision was not incorrect.



However, you are a member of this team in another way. As the chairman of the economic management team, what extraordinary vision did you have that could have aided in the transformation of the economy? If you had any vision that could have made the NPP’s vision a reality, why didn’t you use it to provide the government some positive feedback? He had his reasons, and you can’t blame him fully. He believes that if he is elected President, he will be able to perform better.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that despite his vision, Dr. Bawumia will not abandon the foundation created by his predecessor.



He contended that, although having his own vision for Ghana, Dr. Bawumia will undoubtedly build on Akufo-Addo’s legacy.



He emphasised that the repercussions would have been harsher if Dr. Bawumia had promised Ghanaians that he would continue after President Akufo-Addo stepped down.



He stated that there are numerous issues facing this administration, and it is politically prudent for the Vice President to have a distinct vision.



“He spoke with courage and bravery because it would have been worse for him to say he was going to continue from where his boss stooped.” He has been honest, and I believe it has helped him politically.