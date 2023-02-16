Why did it take government this long to exempt us? – Pensioner Bondholders

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Former Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Convenor for the Pensioner Bondholders, Adu Anane Antwi, has reacted to the exemption of pensioners who failed to sign onto the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



Even though the group accepts the new development and have ceased their picketing, Mr Antwi wondered why it took the minister 8 days since they started picketing to change his mind without considering their age.



Speaking in an interview, he said “…now that the minister has done so (exempted us), that’s fine except that you have let these pensioners go and picket for eight good days before you (changed your mind) Why? Next time government should listen better than they have done this time. There will be no picketing and it ends here, we thank the press and everyone who supported us,” he said.



He also urged the youth to emulate their style of protest against government policies which was peaceful and violence free.



“We believe that going forward, this is how Ghanaians should go against policies. If any policy comes, you young guys, don’t go and be destroying things and struggling with the police. Peaceful engagement still gives you the result. We didn’t have any strength but sitting down always and picketing we have gotten the result we wanted and you can use this for anything you want to get in Ghana and we have shown the way,” he added.



For the past eight days, pensioner bondholders have been picketing the Ministry of Finance to register their demand for a total exemption from the debt restructuring exercise.



The demand received a boost when the immediate-past Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, joined her colleague pensioners demanding total exemption from the DDEP.



Following this development, government, through the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has confirmed that all pensioners who failed to sign onto the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) have now been exempted.



Speaking on the floor of the parliament to brief lawmakers on the progress of the programme, Ken Ofori-Atta said pensioner bondholders now have nothing to worry about concerning their investments.



He added that their coupons and principal payments will however be honoured by government per the maturity period.



The Finance Minister further told lawmakers that a written document has been sent to Pensioner Bondholders informing them of the exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



“Government remains committed to the wellbeing of our senior citizens. It has caused me great distress that a number of them have picketed at the premises of the Finance Ministry since Monday, I have said that government will honour their coupons…all pensioners who didn’t participate in the debt exchange are exempted,” he told lawmakers in parliament on February 16, 2023.







