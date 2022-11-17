Why did Mahama issue Anas a service passport in 2012? – Presidential Staffer asks

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer has coughed up a claim that Anas Aremeyaw Anas had in the past been issued a service passport by the John Dramani Mahama government.



According to Buabeng, the passport was issued in October 2012 and expired in 2017.



According to Wikipedia, a Service Passport is “issued to government employees for work-related travel, and their accompanying dependents.”



The staffer asked why a private individual as Anas was, he had been issued a service passport tying same to whether Anas could have been a paid agent of the government. "There’s more to this! God save Ghana from this ‘corruptionpreneurs’," he stated in a tweet dated November 15.



Buabeng's concerns come on the back of an investigative documentary by Anas dubbed 'Galamsey Economy.' Its contents have led to the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen, a former deputy Minister of Finance over corruption and influence peddling allegations.



"Why did Mahama through Ministry of Foreign Affairs issue Anas Aremeyaw Anas a government service passport on 3 Oct 2012, which is to expire on 2 Oct 2017? For what purpose? Was he a paid agent? There’s more to this! God save Ghana from this ‘corruptionpreneurs’," his full tweet read.



It is not the first time the issue of Anas holding a service passport has come up, in 2015, former Attorney General and Citizen Vigilante, Martin Amidu, questioned why the Mahama government gave Anas a biometric Government Service Passport.



“Ghanaians will wish to know which department of the Government the fraudulent and dummy Tiger Eye PI or its other illegal variant works for to have warranted the Government to issue to its CEO a biometric Government Service Passport in Accra in 2013 expiring in 2018 for his foreign travels when he was on the judicial investigations,” he alleged.



