Why destroy wee farms when you need cash? – Pharmacist and CDD fellow fumes at Gov’t

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Pharmacist and CDD-Ghana Democracy and Development (CDD) Fellow in Public Health Dr Kwame Sarpong Asiedu has questioned the rationale behind the destruction of Indian hemp farms when the commercial value of such farms could be exploited for the benefit of the country.



Dr Sarpong Asiedu is upset that rather than take advantage of the Indian hemp, Government security agents have rather chosen the path of destruction.



His remarks were in reaction to the burning of a 40-acre Indian hemp plantation in the Volta Region after operatives of the Narcotics Control Commission working with other security agencies arrested some four persons for cultivating cannabis and subsequently destroyed the farm.



“How does a country that needs revenue to send state operatives to destroy 40-acres of an Indian hemp plantation? Do we really know the commercial value of medicinal hemp derivatives? We have time to argue e-levy whilst criminalizing a cash cow crop?” Dr Asiedu wondered.



He bemoaned the country’s failure to take advantage of nature’s gift to us in terms of medicinal plants.



“Nature gave us Erythroxylum truxillense in abundance we failed to harness its potential. Then we found the Cryptolepis alkaloids and their potential we blew it. Now the world is benefiting from the extracts and derivatives of Cannabis sativa and we are busy burning the damn stuff.



As the son of a plant pathologist and a trained medicinal chemist, this makes me very upset. I can’t help but ask, are we dumb or cursed or both?” He added.



Notwithstanding criticism from some members of the public, security agencies continue to destroy cannabis farms whenever they are found.



