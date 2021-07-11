Why compare yourself to 'incompetent' Mahama? - Captain Smart asks Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular TV and radio host, Captain Smart has slamed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over recent comparisons to his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.



According to the Onua TV morning show host, for a president who as candidate Akufo-Addo labelled then president Mahama as 'incompetent,' it was curious that he will opt to lower standards and compare himself to an incompetent predecessor.



“You claim to protect the public purse. You can't compare yourself to Mahama because before you came, you made us understand he's highly incompetent.



"So why do you compare yourself to him? Leave that man alone. Why should you compare your leadership with his? Don’t you get scared when you mention his name?



"We don't need John Mahama that’s why we didn’t vote for him, so stop mentioning his name and fix the country,” Smart charged on his Smart Show which aired on Smart TV YouTube page on Friday, July 9, 2021.



The president's recent performance comparison to Mahama was on Friday when he launched the new four-tier interchange at Pokuase in the Greater Accra region.



“It is important to put on record that the original contract design [for the Pokuase interchange] was for a three-tier interchange, however through efficient management by my government the interchange was modified to a four-tier interchange within the same contract sum.”



“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges (at Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tamale) as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we in the NPP are good protectors of the public purse,” he argued.



Captain Smart has been an ardent critic of the president and the New Patriotic Party government.



It is widely reported that he lost his job at the Angel Broadcasting Network because political pressure had been brought on his former employers after he made scathing comments about the president and other top government officials.