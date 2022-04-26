'Why are you worried about our goalkeeper?' - Sam Pee Yalley asks NPP insists Mahama will lead NDC

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Ambassador under the John Mahama administration says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not change its 2020 flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



According to the former Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Ambassador, whether critics like it or not Mahama will be NDC's flagbearer come 2024.



His comment follows a report by the EIU which says the NDC, has a higher probability of winning the election in 2024. However, according to the EIU, the NDC would have to bring in a new flagbearer other than former President John Dramani Mahama.



Contributing to a panel discussion on UTV's Adekye Nsroma programme, Sam Pee Yaley said: "this is not the first time polls have been done in Ghana; my worry is why you have ignored all the comments said about you and rather focused on Mahama; we have selected our goalkeeper and another opponent is asking us to change our goalkeeper; what is the meaning of this???



