Why are you running away from the police? - Charles Owusu to Francis-Xavier Sosu

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu says the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu should present himself to the Police.



Francis-Xavier Sosu has snubbed Police invite for interrogation after a protest at Madina escalated from peaceful to riotous.



The demonstrators burned tyres and blocked roads with the MP also speeding off his vehicle through a crowd and Police officers present during the protest.



The Police have requested the Speaker to release Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu but it has been rejected as the Speaker cited Articles 117 and 118 which gives Parliamentarians immunity.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Charles Owusu advised the MP to stop dodging the Police.



''As a leader, why are you running away? Someone leading his constituency, if the Police are searching for you, go and let them do what they want to do . . . He should be bold and go. Because where can he run to?'' he questioned.







