Why are you making callous comments about Adwoa-Safo, you know where she is - Adaklu MP slams NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza has slammed Members of the majority in parliament for making what he describes as callous statements about the absence of Adwoa Safo in Parliament.



According to him, the majority is aware the MP has not been feeling well for some time now, therefore it is unfair to attack her as if she is being untruthful about her health condition.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Kwame Governs Agboza said, “As friends will tell us, she has not been well for some time, so what is that that is so special about Adwoa that the NPP will need to be so callous about their speaking about her? Don’t they know where she is? Don’t they know what’s wrong with her? Are they trying to say she’s lying? I don’t think it’s fair? The NPP is being so callous, unfair to Adwoa Safo. She has done everything for the party and even won seat for the party today you are telling her she and her father are nobody and the party doesn’t belong her, but she has never claimed the party belongs to her.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) may lose the chance of retaining their seat, should Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, be recalled.



This, he indicates, is based on research conducted by his outfit in the constituency.



“It could worsen the NPP’s parliamentary numbers. From what we heard, it is likely her loyalists will stay away from the vote. It is not guaranteed that the NPP will win [if she is recalled],” Mr. Dankwa said on Citi TV’s Point of View.