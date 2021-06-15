Why are you crying ‘FixTheCountry’ when you failed to fix it? - Ayariga to NDC

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on their support for the #FixTheCountry campaign.



According to him, it is hypocritical for the NDC, who were in power not less than five years ago, to be trumpeting the calls for the country to be fixed when they equally had the chance and did nothing.



The two-time presidential candidate of the APC explained to Nii Akwei Akwei, host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, that the same issues that Ghanaians are calling for to be remedied today are the very same ones that the NDC oversaw during their tenure and did nothing about them.



“There are two groups of people who have taken over the #FixTheCountry. The first is the NDC group and shouting. AH, I want to refresh my mind and think back 4 years ago; which party was in power? NDC right? And the second group is the ordinary Ghanaians.



“Four years ago – close to five years ago, NDC was in power. The roads they are crying, fix it, was the same roads they took over and did The issue of power and sanitation, they took power eight years and could not fix it. The issue of three square meals for Ghanaian people, they could not fix it. The issue of housing projects, they could not fix it. The issues of hospitals without beds, they didn’t fix it,” he said.



Further, he explained that it smacks of hypocrisy for them to be one of the main groups involved in this campaign, accusing them of only doing so because they want power.



“The issue of accommodation and the issue of production, manufacturing, industrialization, they didn’t fix it. Now, they stand someone, and they start shouting fix the country. When you got the country, what did you fix? You didn’t fix the country. So, they are shouting because they want power,” he said.



Hassan Ayariga also spoke on a number of issues in relation to leadership in the country, as well as issues on the #OccupySaglemi, which he spearheaded, on GhanaWeb TV’s current affairs program, The Lowdown.



The Lowdown airs every Monday on GhanaWeb TV and streams live on YouTube. Watch the full interview below:







