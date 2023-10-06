Why are you complaining about the very system you were part of – Alan asked

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder of the Movement for Change, Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten has been questioned over his sudden U-turn and subsequent lamentations over the very system he was part of.



Ashanti Regional Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Baah Acheamfour described him as a hypocrite for now trying to appear clean and absolve himself of blame.



According to Baah Acheamfour, Alan Kyeremanten who was the Trade Minister under the Akufo-Addo government, kept quiet when some citizens were killed during the 2020 elections because he wanted power and also needed his position as Minister.



“Eight (8) people died in the 2020 election, Alan Kyeremanten didn’t complain but when your agent was slapped in the eye now you begin to complain; because you wanted to be the trade minister”, Baah Acheamfour said.



“Gregory Afoko is still in prison you were here when his lawyers said that he is going blind did you complain” he asked and wondered the kind of hypocrisy he is currently showcasing



Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten resigned from the NPP presidential race after the special delegated election where one of his polling agents was assaulted.



In a statement to resign, Mr Kyerematen said, “After having carefully analyzed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant”.



He also said the level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly, unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of the NPP.



“The fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party”, Alan Kyeremanten said.